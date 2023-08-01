Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

