Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Decreases By 12.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGL Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.20.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

