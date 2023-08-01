Citigroup Increases Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $95.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE:TXT opened at $77.77 on Friday. Textron has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.8% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

