Barclays Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $460.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com restated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.31.

SAIA stock opened at $423.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.34 and its 200-day moving average is $294.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. Saia has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $436.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Saia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Saia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saia by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

