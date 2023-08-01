Citigroup Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $99.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

