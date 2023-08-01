Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $71.07 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

