Barclays Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $954.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $953.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $925.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $932.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $883.82.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

