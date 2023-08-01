Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

