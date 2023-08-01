MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $890.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

