LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.04.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of LFST opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,166,016 shares in the company, valued at $45,047,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,166,016 shares in the company, valued at $45,047,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at $41,388,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,591 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

