Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $53.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
In other Disc Medicine Opco news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $219,112.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,941 shares in the company, valued at $796,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,268,780 shares of company stock worth $58,542,005. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of IRON stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Disc Medicine Opco has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
