Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $13.75

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
VIZIO Price Performance
NYSE VZIO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 384,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VIZIO by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in VIZIO by 39.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
