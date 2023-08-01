Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $6.25

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

EXK stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $672.20 million, a P/E ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 225.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

