AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $19.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of AHCO opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AdaptHealth by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 888,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 631,089 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

