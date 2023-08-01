Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 5.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2,787.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 416,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

