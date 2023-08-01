Brokerages Set Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target at $2.44

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.44.

SPPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

Further Reading

