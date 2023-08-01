Brokerages Set DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Target Price at $37.75

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, HSBC raised DocMorris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

DocMorris Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. DocMorris has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

DocMorris Company Profile

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

