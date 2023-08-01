Brokerages Set Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target at $22.92

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFPM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

TFPM stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.