Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Amada Stock Performance
Shares of Amada stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Amada has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $9.88.
Amada Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amada
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.