Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of Amada stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Amada has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

