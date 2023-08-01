Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Declines By 10.9%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Aimia Stock Performance
Shares of AIMFF opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.
About Aimia
