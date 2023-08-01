Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Declines By 10.9%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Aimia Stock Performance

Shares of AIMFF opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

