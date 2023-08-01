AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,863.0 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.
AGL Energy Company Profile
