AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,199.0 days.
AEON Financial Service Price Performance
OTCMKTS AEOJF opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.
AEON Financial Service Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AEON Financial Service
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Invest in Esports
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.