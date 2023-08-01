AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,199.0 days.

AEON Financial Service Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEOJF opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.