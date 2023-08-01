The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.1 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
ACOPF stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.
a2 Milk Company Profile
