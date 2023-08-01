The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,400 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.1 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

ACOPF stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

a2 Milk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.