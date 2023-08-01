Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 168.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Acadian Timber

A number of analysts recently commented on ACAZF shares. Raymond James cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

