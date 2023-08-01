AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABSSF. TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Trading Down 6.8 %

ABSSF opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.