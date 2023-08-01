BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.80-$3.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.85. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Barclays lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,500,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,658,000 after buying an additional 94,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,052,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

