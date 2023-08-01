Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE H opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

