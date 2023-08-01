Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at $6.15-$6.35 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

