Workiva (WK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workiva Price Performance

WK opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

