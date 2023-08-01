WestRock (WRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.