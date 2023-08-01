Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 1,939.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,939.17 ($24.90).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.70) to GBX 2,125 ($27.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,089 ($26.82) on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,135 ($27.41). The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,072.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,886.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,800.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($23.37) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,049.43). Corporate insiders own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.