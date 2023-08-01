Brokerages Set DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) PT at $63.60

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several research firms recently commented on DICE. SVB Leerink lowered DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

DICE opened at $47.00 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,638,166 shares of company stock worth $121,280,204 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

