Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 1,366.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366.33 ($17.54).

FUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.80) to GBX 1,350 ($17.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.65) to GBX 1,654 ($21.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 668 ($8.58) to GBX 757 ($9.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 668 ($8.58) to GBX 757 ($9.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Future Stock Performance

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 838.50 ($10.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 632 ($8.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,902 ($24.42). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 738.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,078.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Future

About Future

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.38) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($1,030,769.83). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

