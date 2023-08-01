Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $21.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DNB Markets upped their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of EURN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. Euronav has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.