CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY23 guidance at $3.35-$3.65 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSGS opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.