Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.2 %

WBD stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.