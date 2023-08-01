Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

NYSE:AQN opened at $8.27 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $44,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $33,638,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -716.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

