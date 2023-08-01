Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

BPMC opened at $66.00 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

