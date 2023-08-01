Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

