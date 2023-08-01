KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eventbrite in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Insider Activity at Eventbrite

In other news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,963 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth approximately $13,068,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,444,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $10,452,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.