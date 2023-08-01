Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.