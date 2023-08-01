Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.57 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 1,342,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 928 shares of company stock valued at $1,415. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

