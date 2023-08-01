Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

