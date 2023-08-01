Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $281.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 232.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at about $2,515,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

