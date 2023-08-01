Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for FGI Industries Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FGI)

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FGI Industries in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FGI opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.39. FGI Industries has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). FGI Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $27.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FGI Industries by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 904,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 114,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.