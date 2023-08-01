Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Boosted by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of MAG opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 817.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

