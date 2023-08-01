Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Issued By Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 219,230 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,610.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,816 shares in the company, valued at $22,244,647.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

