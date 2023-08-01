Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,614,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

