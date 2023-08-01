Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Capital Power Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$41.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$39.33 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.46.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.