Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%.
Capital Power Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$41.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$39.33 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.46.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
