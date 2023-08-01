Desjardins Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$242.64.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
